Varun Gandhi Pens Emotional Letter To People In Pilibhit

Lucknow, March 28 Varun Gandhi, the BJP MP from Pilibhit who has been dropped from the list of Lok Sabha candidates for the 2024 elections, on Thursday wrote a letter to the people of his constituency saying that he will continue to serve the people and his door is always open for them.

In the letter to people in his constituency, Gandhi said his "relationship with Pilibhit is beyond politics".

He referred to himself as "Pilibhit's son" and stated he is "ready to pay any price" to continue serving the people.

"I came into politics to raise the voice of the common man and today I seek your blessings to always continue doing this work, no matter what the cost. The relationship between me and Pilibhit is one of love and trust, which is far above any political merit," the 44-year-old said.

"Today, as I am writing this letter, countless memories have made me emotional. I remember that three-year-old little boy who came to Pilibhit for the first time in 1983 holding his mother's finger, little did he know that one day this land would become his workplace and the people here would become his family," Varun Gandhi said.

The letter further read, "Being your representative has been the greatest honour of my life and I have always championed your interests to the best of my ability. Even though my tenure as an MP is coming to an end, my relationship with Pilibhit cannot end till my last breath. If not as an MP, then as a son, I am committed to serving you throughout my life and my doors will always remain open for you as before."