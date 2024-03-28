Warm Weather Expected Across Jordan With Chance Of Showers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 28 (Petra) - Warmer temperatures are expected to prevail across most regions on Thursday, with a notable rise surpassing typical averages for this time of year by approximately 8 to 9 degrees Celsius. Areas like the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba are likely to experience relatively hotter temperatures. Additionally, some high-level clouds are expected to grace the skies, accompanied by moderate southeasterly winds, occasionally picking up speed, particularly in the eastern regions of the kingdom.As per reports from the Jordan Meteorological Department, a slight decrease in temperatures is projected for Friday. Despite this, warm weather will persist across most parts of the country, with the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba regions feeling warmer than usual. Cloud cover is expected to increase gradually, with medium to high-altitude clouds rolling in.By midday, a weak atmospheric instability is anticipated to set in, leading to scattered showers across various regions, occasionally accompanied by thunderstorms, especially in the southeastern areas. As the day progresses into nightfall, the precipitation is forecast to extend to limited sections of the central and eastern parts of Jordan. Wind conditions are expected to remain moderate southeasterly, with intermittent periods of increased activity, potentially causing dust storms, particularly in desert locales.The kingdom is set to remain under the influence of this weak atmospheric instability on Saturday, maintaining warm weather conditions throughout most regions. Cloud cover is expected to persist, with scattered showers and thunderstorms forecast for several parts of the northern, central, and eastern regions by midday. Similar to Friday, wind patterns will remain moderate southeasterly, occasionally becoming active, leading to possible dust storms, especially in desert areas. By late night, the likelihood of rainfall is expected to diminish, accompanied by a decrease in cloud cover.Today, temperatures in East Amman are forecast to range between 29 and 16 degrees Celsius, while in West Amman, temperatures are expected to range between 27 and 14 degrees Celsius. The northern highlands are likely to experience temperatures between 25 and 13 degrees Celsius, and the southern highlands between 26 and 12 degrees Celsius. Temperatures at the Dead Sea and the Aqaba Gulf are expected to range between 33 and 19 degrees Celsius and 35 and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively.