Hand Grenades Discovered In Kalbajar

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Hand grenades were found in Kalbajar district, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani InternalAffairs.
Thus, 14 pieces of F-1 hand grenades and explosive heads werediscovered in the area of Gozlu village of the district by theactions carried out by the employees of the Kalbajar DistrictPolice Department.
Explosive ammunition was taken from the area for securitypurposes.
