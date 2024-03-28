Italian Artist Tarshito N. Stippoli's 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' Exhibition Premieres At Crafts Museum Delhi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, March 10, 2024:in a celebration of cultural exchange and artistic collaboration, the solo exhibition titled 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' by renowned Italian artist Tarshito N. Stippoli has made its debut at the Crafts Museum in Delhi. Curated by Tunty Chauhan, in collaboration with Andrea Baldi, Director of the Cultural Centre at the Italian Embassy, the exhibition promises to be a captivating exploration of artistic expression and global connectivity.



The inauguration of the exhibition was graced by the esteemed presence of H.E. Herve Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India, who commended the initiative as a testament to the strong cultural ties between Italy, India, and the European Union.



Tarshito N. Stippoli's artwork, renowned for its depth and symbolism, promises to mesmerize art enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike. Through 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' the artist invites viewers on a journey of introspection and interconnectedness, echoing the ancient Indian philosophy that 'the world is one family.'



In a significant gesture of collaboration, Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair for the Indo-Italian Film and Cultural Forum, extended an invitation to Italian artists to forge partnerships with AAFT (Asian Academy of Film and Television) and offered the state-of-the-art facilities of Marwah Studios to facilitate creative endeavors.



This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in fostering artistic exchange and cultural dialogue between India and Italy. It underscores the importance of nurturing creative talent and fostering cross-cultural connections to enrich the global artistic landscape.



