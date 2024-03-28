Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha To Launch Their Homegrown Fashion Label, To Empower Local Artisans

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Bollywood couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are set to launch their own homegrown fashion label that places a spotlight on local artisans.

With their label, the couple aims to breathe new life into one of the oldest forms of art deeply embedded in Indian culture.

They aim at rejuvenating the community of local artisans from Lucknow.

Richa said: "We have both always strived to work at a grassroot community level with whatever we do. We have always wanted to sport local communities, our social endeavours too always are something we strive to do from a grassroots legal up.”

“So when the idea struck us to want to do something for the artisans, especially those in Lucknow who have years and years of art they have been practising, we wanted the label to be a reflection of that.”

Richa revealed that she and her husband have always been in“awe of the skill of local artisans, particularly those involved in crafting exquisite intricate work in textiles.”

The actress added:“In today's age barring a handful, a lot of local art and artisans are vanishing and are struggling to survive with technology and mass produced things taking over. So we wanted to preserve this and help a community to showcase their work, their art, their talent.”