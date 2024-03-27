               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Thailand Beats Afghanistan 3-2 In Futsal Match


3/27/2024 11:12:36 PM

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Thailand beats Afghanistan 3-2 in a futsal match on Wednesday, The Football Federation says.

The source said that Thailand first scored two goals which were equalized by Afghanistan but later Thailand scored another goal and won the match 3-2.

The Football Federation said that besides host Thailand, Afghanistan, Australia and Malaysia teams participate in the tournament.

Earlier, Afghanistan beat Australia and the match against Malaysia was equalized.

