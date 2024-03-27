Thailand Beats Afghanistan 3-2 In Futsal Match

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Thailand beats Afghanistan 3-2 in a futsal match on Wednesday, The Football Federation says.

The source said that Thailand first scored two goals which were equalized by Afghanistan but later Thailand scored another goal and won the match 3-2.

The Football Federation said that besides host Thailand, Afghanistan, Australia and Malaysia teams participate in the tournament.

Earlier, Afghanistan beat Australia and the match against Malaysia was equalized.

