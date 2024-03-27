Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Kuwait's condemnation of the Israeli occupation's decision to seize 8,000 dunams of the Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank.

TOKYO -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to China Jasem Al-Najem confirmed that China was preparing to host the 10th session of the ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum in Beijing on May 30.

CAIRO -- Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmad Aboul-Gheit underlined the necessity of reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the rapid entry of humanitarian aid.

CAIRO -- Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his British counterpart David Cameroon affirmed, over the telephone, the need of implementing the UN Security Council Resolution 2728 calling for an immediate ceasefire in the besieged Gaza Strip to end its aggravated humanitarian crisis.

VIENNA -- The International Energy Agency (IEA), the International Energy Forum (IEF) and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stressed the significance of ensuring stability in the global energy market amid a rapidly changing world. (end) mb