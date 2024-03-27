(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli occupation's announcement of the confiscation of lands in the Jordan Valley region in the occupied Palestinian territories, and considered it an extension of its systematic policy aimed at expanding settlements, forcibly displacing the Palestinian people, and robbing them of their rights without any scruples of morality or conscience.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the State of Qatar's total rejection of infringements on the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, warning in this context that the Israeli occupation's continued contempt of international laws, especially international law and international humanitarian law and imposing the logic of force and fait accompli, will completely destroy the chances of the desired peace, especially with the continuation of the brutal war on the Gaza Strip and its horrific humanitarian repercussions on civilians.

The Ministry called on the international community to shoulder its legal and moral responsibilities, especially since expanding settlements means displacing residents, which amounts to a war crime under international law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position in support of the Palestinian cause and the steadfast of the brotherly Palestinian people based on international legitimacy resolutions and the two-state solution, in a way that ensures the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.