IEEE Computer Society Selects Jordanian Professor Among 2023 Distinguished Contributors

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Mar. 27 (Petra) -- The IEEE Computer Society, a subsidiary of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), has selected Professor Hussein Al-Zoubi, a faculty member in the Department of Computer Engineering at the Hijjawi Faculty for Engineering Technology at Yarmouk University, as a Distinguished Contributor for 2023. This reflects his scientific contributions to the society and the profession.Al-Zoubi said that he was selected among 28 researchers this year worldwide, explaining that the IEEE Computer Society honors members who have made technical contributions, through applied or theoretical computing, to the computing profession, the computing community, and humanity, with a significant portion of those technical contributions made through working with the society.