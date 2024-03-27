Martyrs Fallen In West Bank Since Oct 7 Rise To 438: UN

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Mar. 27 (Petra) - The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced on Wednesday that the number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank by Israeli forces and settlers has risen to 438 since October 7, 2023.An OCHA statement revealed that 129 of these martyrs were killed since the beginning of 2024, while about 4,700 Palestinians, including 725 children, have been injured since October 7 in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.The statement also reported that three Palestinians were killed on Wednesday morning in the city of Jenin and its neighboring refugee camp, one of whom was killed by live ammunition from the occupation forces, while two were killed when an Israeli drone struck them.