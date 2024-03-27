UK Condemns Israeli Government's Decision To Seize 1,977 Acres Of Palestinian Lands In Jordan Valley

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

London, 27 March (Petra) -- The UK strongly condemned Israel's decision to confiscate thousands of dunams of Palestinian land in the Jordan Valley area.A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) said the UK strongly condemns the recent Israeli Government announcement to seize 1,977 acres of Palestinian land in the Jordan Valley."The size of the area designated for seizure is the largest since the Oslo Accords, agreed over 30 years ago," the spokesperson added in a statement on Wednesday."This declaration is in addition to 652 acres of land marked for seizure by Israel on 29 February, meaning 2024 now marks an unacceptable peak in land seizures," according to the statement."The UK calls on the Israeli Government to halt this seizure and all others immediately. Our policy is clear: settlements are illegal under international law and only make it harder to progress to achieving peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians," the statement concluded.