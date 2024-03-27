Kremlin's Claims Of Ukraine Involvement In Crocus Mass Shooting Cynical Lie U.S. State Dep't

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The rhetoric of Russian government officials regarding the alleged involvement of Ukraine, the USA, UK, and other countries in the terrorist attack at a concert venue near Moscow is an irresponsible cynical lie.

That's according to U.S. State Department spokesman Matt Miller, who commented on the latest statements by Russian MFA spokesperson Maria Zakharova, as well as other officials, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"I've seen those comments (by Zakharova - ed.), as well as comments from President Putin, as well as comments from others claiming that any host of countries were behind this terrorist attack. And I think it's clear that these claims are categorically false," the State Department official emphasized.

According to Miller, the Russian government is aware that these statements are false. After all, neither Ukraine, nor the UK, nor the United States, as Moscow claims, stand behind the attack.

Moreover, Matt Miller recalled that the U.S. had in fact warned Russia of the imminent terrorist attack being plotted – in order to avert it and prevent civilian deaths.

"So I would say that these comments from multiple Kremlin officials are irresponsible. They're cynical. And it's just another example of President Putin and the rest of his team exploiting a national tragedy to try to justify the illegal war against Ukraine," the U.S. State Department spokesman stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian government is spreading false narratives about the alleged involvement of Ukraine and other countries in the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in a Moscow suburb despite the lack of any evidence and arguments.