China Challenges United States' EV Subsidies At WTO

“What they protect are their underdeveloped industries, what they lose is their future development and what they reap is lose-lose,” Lin Jian, a spokesperson of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a regular media briefing last week.“In the long term, the interests of their industries and customers will be affected, and the global transition to a green economy and the fight against climate change will be undermined.”

“The popularity of Chinese EVs relies on our technological innovation and superb quality in the midst of global competition, rather than subsidies,” Lin said.

He added that China has abolished all market access restrictions on foreign investment in manufacturing and remains open to international car makers, which can fully share in the dividends of China's big market. He said Tesla sold over 600,000 vehicles in China last year while Mercedes Benz, BMW and Volkswagen have been household names in the country.

Last September, the European Union said it would initiate a 13-month investigation into whether government subsidies have helped Chinese EV makers win market share in Europe in recent years.



A KPMG report sai that in 2022 the top three European destinations for China's EVs were Belgium (198,000 units), the United Kingdom (109,000 units) and Slovenia (47,000 units).

Some Chinese commentators said the EU will probably impose additional tariffs on imported Chinese EVs after the investigation. They said Chinese EV and battery makers can try to sell components, set up factories overseas and form partnership with foreign firms to evade extra tariffs.



Currently, tariffs on Chinese EVs are set at 10% in Europe and a whopping 27.5% in the US. The 27.5% tariff includes a 2.5% usual tariff for imported goods and an additional 25% tariff imposed during the Trump era.



“The extra 25% tariff policy has seriously disrupted Chinese EV makers' development plan in the US,” a Chinese writer using the pen name“Xiao Ding” says in an article published in January.“The extra tariff does not only mean an increase of selling prices, but also sends a strong message to potential buyers and distributors that Chinese EVs are not welcomed in the US.”

Fortunately, he says, although Chinese EVs makers failed to grow in the US markets, they have so far received strong market responses in Europe and Southeast Asia.

He says the US may be able to benefit from its protectionism in the short run, but the world's globalization trend will be irreversible in the long run. He says American EV makers should work with their Chinese counterparts if they want to grow their businesses overseas.



However, the US is planning to strengthen its curbs against Chinese EV makers and trying to persuade its allies to follow suit.



Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on March 16 in a public event that if he wins the election in November he will impose 100% tariffs on Chinese cars that are made in Mexico.

Republican Senator Josh Hawley last month introduced the Protecting American Autoworkers from China Ac , which would increase the base tariff rate of auto imports from China to 100%, for a total tariff of 125% on all imported autos from China.

