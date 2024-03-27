(MENAFN- Baystreet) Exact Science Cops Gallup Award

Moderna Loses Ground on New Product NewsFDA Greenlights Merck for Lung TreatmentWednesday's Stock Watch Includes DJT, Reddit, and AlibabaThese Are the Biggest Mid-Week Trades Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Wednesday, March 27, 2024

UniFirst Advances on Q4 Numbers

UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) shares jumped mid-week Wednesday, soon after the company reported results for its second quarter ended February 24, 2024 as compared to the corresponding period in the prior fiscal year:

Consolidated revenues for the second quarter increased 8.8% to $590.7 million. Operating income jumped 34.9% ti $27.9 million.

Net income increased to $20.5 million from $17.8 million in the prior year, or 14.9%. EBITDA increased to $62.5 million compared to $50.5 million in the prior year, or 23.8%.

The Company's financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023 included approximately $3.2 million and $9.1 million, respectively, of costs directly attributable to its customer relationship management computer system, enterprise resource planning system and branding initiatives. In addition, the Company incurred costs related to the acquisition of Clean Uniform during the second quarter of fiscal 2023 of approximately $2.0 million. The effect of these items on the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023 combined to decrease.

Operating income fell $3.2 million and EBITDA by $11.1 million. Net income by $2.5 million and $8.3 million, respectively. Diluted earnings per share by $0.13 and $0.44, respectively.

UNF shares popped $4.38, or 2.6%, to $171.53.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks