Stefanchuk, Renew Europe Group Representatives Discuss Ukraine's European Integration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk met with a delegation of the European Parliament's Renew Europe political group, led by Valerie Hayer, to discuss Ukraine's European integration.

According to Ukrinform, Stefanchuk posted this on Facebook .

“The European Parliament was the first institution in the EU to advocate for Ukraine's EU candidate status, actively supported the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, and has always had a strong voice in building an international coalition to support our struggle. Therefore, first, I would like to thank the European Parliament for its unwavering support for Ukraine,” noted Stefanchuk.

At the meeting, the parties discussed European integration. Stefanchuk said that Ukraine has completed the necessary steps to start negotiations on accession to the European Union, noting the importance of approving a negotiating framework without delay.

The issue of defense support was also discussed. Stefanchuk expressed his gratitude to each EU country for their military assistance. At the same time, he stressed that Ukraine needs air defense systems, long-range missiles, various types of artillery and ammunition, and drones.

"We raised the issue of confiscation of Russian assets. I emphasized the importance of finding a legal structure that would give a common vision of how Russian assets should be used to compensate for the damage caused by the aggressor country," Stefanchuk concluded.

As Ukrinform reported, on March 26, Ruslan Stefanchuk and the Speaker of the Riigikogu of the Republic of Estonia Lauri Hussar discussed the prospects for interparliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

Photo: Ruslan Stefanchuk, Facebook