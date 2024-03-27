Banking Scams

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama banks are becoming aware of clients who lend or rent their bank accounts out to criminals with the promise of receiving a percentage of what is received.

People who get involved in these crimes of aggravated fraud and extortion can receive prison sentences of five to 10 years.

Monday, March 25th the National Police and the Public Ministry carried out operations to arrest more than 70 people involved in these crimes. The raids took place in the provinces of Colón, Chiriquí, Panamá Oeste and Panamá City. The“prestacuentas” scam modality goes beyond the money that criminals can offer as bait.

One of the benefits they offer is a percentage of what is received, but whoever lends or rents their bank account does not know exactly where the money comes from. That is why the owners of these accounts may be unknowingly involved in cases of fraud or money laundering crimes, the police announced this Monday.

