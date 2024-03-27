EQS-News: Amprion GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Amprion GmbH: Invitation to the 2023 annual results conference call for investors and analysts

27.03.2024 / 12:54 CET/CEST

Dortmund, Wednesday, 27 March 2024



Invitation to the 2023 annual results conference call for investors and analysts



Amprion GmbH will publish its annual report for the financial year 2023 on Thursday, 11th April 2024. On this occasion we cordially invite you to our:



Annual results conference call for investors and analysts“Presentation of the financial year 2023”

on Thursday, 11th April 2024, at 12:00 pm (CEST)



Peter Rüth, Chief Financial Officer of Amprion GmbH, will present the annual results for the financial year 2023 and will provide further insights into the business development. The conference call will be held in English.



Amprion



Amprion GmbH is one of four transmission system operators in Germany. Our 11,000-kilometre extra-high voltage grid transports electricity in an area from the North Sea to the Alps. Around a third of Germany's economic output is generated there. Our power lines are lifelines of society: They secure jobs and quality of life for 29 million people. We keep the network stable and safe – and prepare the way for a climate-compatible energy system by expanding our network. Around 2,300 employees in Dortmund and at more than 30 other sites help make sure the lights never go out. We also perform overarching operations for integrated grid systems in Germany and Europe.





