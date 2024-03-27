Stenger Rechtsanwälte Joins BARIG as New Business Partner

(MENAFN- Claasen Shipyards ) Frankfurt am Main, March 27, 2024. From legal details regarding the recruitment of foreign skilled workers to passenger rights and the General Data Protection Regulation: The demand for legal expertise in the aviation industry is becoming more and more complex. Therefore, the Board of Airline Representatives in Germany (BARIG), which represents the interests of the national and international airlines operating to and from Germany, offers its members the opportunity to discuss such aspects with experts from the association’s partner network. With the law firm Stenger Rechtsanwälte, which is located in Hamburg and Berlin, BARIG welcomes a new business partner in the field of “Legal / Advocate / Notary.”



As a specialist in aviation law, Stenger Rechtsanwälte focuses, inter alia, on legal disputes concerning the rights of air passengers and assists in the settlement of conflicts with arbitration boards or the Federal Aviation Authority. Furthermore, the team of Stenger Rechtsanwälte offers legal advice on the establishment of German subsidiaries by foreign airlines, on issues relating to employment and real estate law as well as consulting services in the field of cyber security.



Michael Hoppe, BARIG Chairman and Executive Director, comments on the partnership accordingly: “Through the business partnership with Stenger Rechtsanwälte, we gain further legal expertise. This can help our members to better navigate within an increasingly complex legal environment, while remaining focused on their core business.”



Jana-Natascha Garisch, Managing Partner at Stenger Rechtsanwälte, emphasizes the advantages as BARIG business partner as the following: “Thanks to our extensive experience in court and consultancy work, we are always well informed about important issues and future challenges in aviation law. We are looking forward to initiating new discussions through the mutual exchange of knowledge within the BARIG community.”



By constantly expanding its business partner network, BARIG provides for its members a wide range of professional expertise and services, which contributes to strengthening air traffic not just on a national but also on a global scale.









