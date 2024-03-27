Abhay Deol Gains New Insights Into Peter Gabriel’S ‘Sledgehammer’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Bollywood actor Abhay Deol, who is known for 'Dev.D', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!' and others, is raising the temperature, and his recent social media post has left the ladies swooning. However, for the actor, the post is about discovering a new meaning to the song 'Sledgehammer' by the English singer-songwriter Peter Gabriel.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture of him drenched in a pool. The actor left his blue shirt unbuttoned as he stares into the camera.

He used the song 'Sledgehammer' as the background for the post, and penned a note describing what the song means to him.

He wrote in the caption:“All these years I didn't realise this song is about transformation, taking a 'Sledge Hammer' and breaking down the old self to make way for the new. 'I kicked the habit (kicked the habit, kicked the habit) Shed my skin (shed my skin) This is the new stuff (this is the new stuff) I go dancing in (we go dancing in) Oh, won't you show for me? (Show for me) I will show for you (show for you) Please' #transformation #song #inspiration (sic).”

Abhay is known for his tongue-in-cheek humour and often makes his followers laugh out loud with his Instagram posts. Earlier, on the 19th anniversary of his film 'Socha Na Tha', he made a hilarious remark about his sideburns in the film.

The actor took to his Instagram and shared the poster of the film featuring him with actress Ayesha Takia.

He wrote in the caption:“On this day 19 years ago, I made my debut in the film 'Socha Na Tha'. Still feels like it was only yesterday! It's been quite the learning curve, how innocent and naive we were. Whilst I'm happy that I didn't cave into market demands and package myself into a brand via endorsements and P.R., I do wish I was a bit more savvy. But here I am, 19 years later, still making movies. I cannot be more grateful. And I did become a brand via the film choices I made.”

The actor added:“I faced the successes and failures of my choices by myself. Following my heart has taught me many valuable lessons. I wouldn't change a thing, because I wouldn't be the man I am today, so comfortable in my skin. Although I do wish I'd got my own stylist for the movie, and someone to tell me that my sideburns made me look like a 70s adult entertainment star.”