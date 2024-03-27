Al Haramain Group Shares Its Business Growth By Hosting UAE's Largest Iftar For 5,000 People As It Expands Market

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Date: Dubai, UAE, March 26, 2024

News Highlights

Al Haramain Group, a leading UAE manufacturer and retailer of fragrances, organised the UAE's largest Iftar dinner for 5,000 people, in celebration of its business success of a network of 120 stores spread in more than ten countries with its UAE-made products being exported to more than 70 countries.

Al Haramain Perfumes – the Group's flagship company – is a pioneer in manufacturing Oudh, Agarwood, Bakhoor, Dehnal Oudh, and oriental perfumes having one of the biggest market shares in these categories.

The UAE perfume market size reached US$614.3 million in 2022. It is expected to reach US$1.15 billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.88 percent during 2023-2028, according to Markets and Research. The GCC fine fragrances market size, on the other hand, is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5 percent to US$19 billion by 2032 from US$12.4 billion in 2022, according to a report by Market 24X7.

With over 120 outlets strategically positioned across the region, the company has witnessed exponential growth in annual production capacity, accompanied by the launch of 34 new captivating fragrances in the year 2023 alone. Al Haramain Group commands a substantial 5 – 7 percent market share in the Middle East's fragrance market. As a manufacturer, it has showcased its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the fragrance industry.

The prestigious Iftar event, participated by more than 5000 guests, serves as a testament to Al Haramain Group's enduring dedication to fostering community spirit and sharing joyous moments with valued customers and partners. The occasion will not only be a celebration of the holy month of Ramadan but also an opportunity to showcase the company's latest offerings and extend gratitude to its loyal clientele for their continued support.

“We are immensely proud of the remarkable success achieved by Al Haramain Group in the UAE, a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. As we host this grand Iftar gathering, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal customers and partners who have been integral to our journey. This milestone reinforces our dedication to delivering unparalleled products and experiences, enriching lives across borders and cultures,” Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, Chairman of Al Haramain Group of Companies and Chairman of NRB Bank, said.

Praising the UAE's benevolent leadership, he said, the country's visionary leadership has allowed foreigners like him to prosper in the UAE.“I take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the visionary and dynamic leadership of the UAE who have created an enabling environment for us to prosper in the UAE and contribute to the UAE economy and society in our own humble way. We are inspired by the great leaders of this country and will continue to do our best to support the UAE economy.”

The event was graced by the presence of senior local government officials and HE Mohibur Rahman, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief, Government of Bangladesh .

Mohibur Rahman, Bangladesh State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief, expressed his satisfaction seeing such a large Iftar gathering, said,“Bangladesh is a country that is growing fast and it is heartening to see that our people are also doing well in foreign countries such as the UAE. Bangladesh and the UAE share strong brotherly ties and I urge all to abide by the laws and contribute to the economies of the UAE and Bangladesh.”

Mahtabur Rahman is a seasoned businessman and is involved in a broad range of business and trade ventures around the world. A far-sighted person, he diversified his business interests in banking, healthcare, hospitality, aviation, etc.

Mahtabur Rahman, who hails from Bangladesh, is also the President of Bangladesh Business Council in Dubai, President of the Non-Resident Bangladeshi (NRB) Commercially Important Persons (CIP) Association (NRBCIP Association) – a global platform of Bangladeshi High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) who have been investing in Bangladesh.

Mahtabur Rahman is one of thousands of Non-Resident Bangladeshi nationals who collectively own more than 100,000 businesses in the UAE and employ more than 300,000 people – making them one of the largest business communities in the UAE. He is the first Non-Resident Bangladeshi to have been awarded a UAE Gold Visa in July 2019.

Established in the sacred city of Makkah in 1970, Al Haramain Group embarked on its journey by retailing religious fragrances to pilgrims, laying the foundation for a legacy of quality, authenticity, and service excellence. Today, the company boasts a diversified portfolio spanning perfumes, tea, banking, education, and healthcare, with over 20 business establishments operating across the GCC, Bangladesh, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and other nations. With more than 100 branches and a workforce exceeding 1,000 professionals, Al Haramain Group remains steadfast in its mission to deliver unparalleled products and services to discerning customers worldwide.

Renowned for its unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, Al Haramain Group holds dual ISO certifications in Quality Management Systems (ISO 9001:2015) and Good Manufacturing Practices (ISO 22716:2007), underscoring its adherence to the highest international standards. The brand's products are synonymous with excellence and authenticity, captivating fragrance enthusiasts through meticulously crafted blends that cater to diverse tastes, occasions, and personalities.

Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, Chairman of Al Haramain Group of Companies and Chairman of NRB Bank , expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support of customers and stakeholders, stating, 'The success of Al Haramain Group in the UAE reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence and our deep-rooted commitment to delivering products of uncompromising quality. We are honored to celebrate this milestone with our valued patrons and partners through the grand Iftar gathering, as we continue to set new benchmarks in the fragrance industry.'

As Al Haramain Group continues to expand its footprint globally, the company remains dedicated to enriching lives through the art of fragrance, offering customers an unparalleled olfactory experience that transcends borders and cultures. With a rich heritage spanning over four decades, Al Haramain Group is poised to redefine luxury and elegance in the realm of fragrance, inviting enthusiasts to embark on an unforgettable sensory journey.



