(MENAFN) According to sources cited by the Kommersant newspaper on Wednesday, Russian natural gas production has experienced a notable uptick, with a reported increase of 10 percent during the first two months of this year compared to the corresponding period last year. The total production for this period reached 131.5 billion cubic meters, indicating a significant boost in output.



The newspaper highlighted that the surge in natural gas production was particularly pronounced in February, with a remarkable uptick of 13.8 percent compared to the same month in 2023. This surge was largely attributed to the concerted efforts of Gazprom, the Russian energy giant, which aimed to ramp up its production by approximately 20 percent, resulting in an output of 44 billion cubic meters.



Despite the publication's report, the Russian Energy Ministry has yet to provide an official comment or response regarding the reported increase in natural gas production. This lack of immediate response underscores the need for official confirmation and validation of the reported statistics.



It's worth noting that Russia had previously implemented restrictions or delayed the release of certain key statistical data following its military intervention in Ukraine in February 2022. This move was part of broader measures taken by Moscow amid geopolitical tensions and international scrutiny surrounding its actions in the region.



Additionally, the reported surge in natural gas production comes at a time when Russian gas exports to Europe have faced significant challenges, particularly due to political disputes stemming from the Ukraine crisis. Europe, traditionally a major market for Russian gas, has experienced disruptions in supply and fluctuations in demand as a result of the ongoing geopolitical tensions.



Overall, the increase in Russian natural gas production underscores the country's continued importance as a major player in the global energy market. However, the decline in gas exports to Europe highlights the complex interplay between geopolitical factors and economic considerations that shape energy dynamics on the international stage.

