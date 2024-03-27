Kuwait's KRCS Volunteers To Partake In Organizing '24 Parliamentary Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Sara Safar
KUWAIT, March 27 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced on Wednesday that 400 of its volunteers would partake in organizing the 2024 National Assembly elections scheduled on April 4.
KRCS's Deputy Chairman of the Board Anwar Al-Hasawi told KUNA that volunteers would be present in 26 schools throughout the country's five constituencies as part of their contribution to this tremendous national duty.
He revealed that volunteers would be tasked with aiding the elderly and individuals with special needs to reach ballot boxes to cast their vote.
Volunteers were trained to carry out their duties prior to elections and would hopefully attend to their task adequately during the day of elections, said Al-Hasawi.
He affirmed that the KRCS would be coordinating with other state entities to make sure that the election process runs smoothly. (end)
