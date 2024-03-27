Jordan crushes Pakistan with 7-0 win in second FIFA qualifier

(MENAFN) Pakistan suffered a crushing 0-7 loss to Jordan in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round 2 Qualifier away match at the Amman International Stadium on Wednesday.



This game formed part of the fourth round of Group Seven contests in the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.



“Defeat in Amman,” the Pakistan Football Federation wrote in a post on social media platform X, declaring the results of the game.



Jordan's Musa Al-Taamari secured a hat-trick by scoring the first, fourth, and sixth goals, showcasing remarkable prowess on the field. The second goal came from Yazan Al-Naimat, who successfully converted a penalty kick, while Saad Al-Rousan contributed the third goal for his team.



Further bolstering the scoreline was Ali Alwan, who found the back of the net in the 75th minute, followed by Muhammad Abu Zureiq, who delivered the seventh and final goal of the match.



This impressive victory has propelled Jordan into second place in Group Seven of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, accumulating a total of seven points. With two teams set to advance to the third round from the group, Jordan has positioned itself favorably for further progression, while the remaining two sides will compete in the Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers.



In their first qualifying encounter last Thursday, Jordan convincingly defeated Pakistan 3-0 at the Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad, marking a significant milestone as it was Jordan's first visit to Pakistan for a football match in 18 years.



Pakistan's journey in the qualifiers has been marked by a mixture of triumphs and setbacks. While they secured a memorable 1-0 victory against Cambodia last October in Islamabad, marking their inaugural FIFA World Cup qualifier win, they faced a challenging 4-0 defeat against Saudi Arabia in the subsequent round.

MENAFN27032024000045015839ID1108026508