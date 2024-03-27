Unlimit Partners With Xiaomi To Improve Getapps Payments Experience For Brazilian Customers

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Convenient PIX payments via Unlimit will enable GetApps to serve millions of potential customers LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 March 2024 - Unlimit, a leading global fintech company, today announced it has partnered with Xiaomi, one of the world's leading consumer electronics and smart manufacturing companies, to strengthen the expansion of Xiaomi's GetApps, the company's app distribution platform for international markets in Brazil. By providing PIX, Unlimit will greatly simplify the payment process for GetApps' local customers, and support GetApps' development goals in the region.



Unlimit's powerful proprietary payments infrastructure, global acquiring capabilities, and portfolio of over 1,000 directly integrated payment methods, made the company a great fit for GetApps ambitious LATAM expansion plans. The platform will now accept PIX, one of Brazil's most popular payment methods, expanding its reach to millions of potential customers.



GetApps, owned by the International Internet Business Department of Xiaomi, is Xiaomi's official app store for its international market, which operates in over 90 markets and connects developers with millions of users in the most lucrative regions. Unlimit is a global, award-winning all-in-one fintech offering advanced payment capabilities to businesses worldwide, with 16 offices across four continents. Their mission is to eliminate financial borders and help businesses grow globally.



Unlimit will continue to support GetApps with additional payment capabilities, enabling them to further solidify their foothold in the Latin American market.



Commenting on the expansion, Irene Skrynova, Chief Customer Officer, at Unlimit said:



"We are honoured to be a part of this exciting journey together with Xiaomi's GetApps and to support them on this strategically important next step focused on strengthening its presence in LATAM. For more than 15 years our main focus has always been the provision of world-class payment solutions, that seamlessly support our customers in their local and cross-border expansions, guaranteeing a truly "borderless" approach to payments. We are certain that our partnership will help to further unveil GetApps' potential in the region, by delivering a stable, smooth and diverse payment experience to the end users."





