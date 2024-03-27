Pullman New Delhi Aerocity Unveiling Easter Magic With Special Offerings

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, March 2024 - This Easter, guests are invited to immerse themselves in a culinary delight like never before as Farmerâ€TMs Basket lays out an exciting Easter Brunch on 31st March. The occasion is set to be a celebration of joy, featuring an array of delectable treats and engaging activities guaranteed to delight guests of all ages.



Guests can indulge in a sumptuous feast meticulously curated by culinary experts, featuring an exquisite selection of dishes certain to tantalise their taste buds. From savoury delights to sweet sensations like Easter meat pie, Honey glazed ham studded with cloves, Shakshuka, Benger Easter chicken, Coconut bunny cake, Easter nest cake, Serradura, the Easter Brunch promises an unforgettable gastronomic experience. But the fun doesn't stop there! For the little ones, we have exciting activities planned such as a treasure hunt and Easter egg painting, ensuring a memorable experience for the whole family.



Whether you are yearning for a classic Easter feast or in search of a vibrant family adventure, Farmerâ€TMs Basket guarantees an unmatched experience that perfectly encapsulates the essence of this joyous holiday.



With a blend of culinary excellence, picturesque landscapes, and the spirit of togetherness, this Special Brunch promises to create cherished memories for all who partake. Join the property on March 31st for an enriching experience where tradition meets innovation, and every moment is infused with the joyous essence of Easter.



About Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort:



Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort offers a tranquil escape amidst the natural beauty of Aravali, India. Nestled in the heart of serene surroundings, the resort provides guests with a perfect blend of comfort and relaxation. Whether it's a leisurely retreat or a celebratory occasion, Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort caters to every guest's needs with its world-class amenities and impeccable service.



