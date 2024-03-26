(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Tourists Encountered a Majestic Puma in Corcovado ⋆ The Costa Rica News Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte Youtub



March 26, 2024
Tourists Encountered a Majestic Puma in Corcovado

Reminding us of the beauty and unpredictability of nature

Some tourists lived an exciting and at the same time tense experience in the Corcovado National Park, on the Osa peninsula, when they encountered a majestic puma on their way along a trail unusual encounter was captured in a clip shared on TikTok by the"Costa Rica Guide" account.

Some tourists lived an exciting and at the same time tense experience in the Corcovado National Park, on the Osa peninsula, when they encountered a majestic puma on their way along a trail unusual encounter was captured in a clip shared on TikTok by the“Costa Rica Guide” account.

The video shows the exact moment the family of tourists came across the majestic feline while exploring the park. The tension in the air is palpable as the puma watches the visitors curiously.

“See what beauty we are seeing today, I am trembling with emotion because these moments are not every day. Look what a beauty, the second largest feline in Costa Rica, if I'm not mistaken, the fourth largest in the world, the puma. This species is, the subspecies is the puma con color costaricensis here in Corcovado National Park on the Espaveles trail. We were hearing the monkeys sounding the alarm, this is an incredible moment,” said the tour guide identified as Nito.

This encounter serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting and admiring wildlife from a safe distance and following expert recommendations in case of unexpected encounters with wild animals experience that this family will surely not soon forget and that reminds us of the beauty and unpredictability of nature!

