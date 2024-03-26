Nicaragua Boosts Russia Ties With New Cancer Treatment Center

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Managua: Nicaragua announced Tuesday it plans to build a radiation medicine center focusing on cancer treatments with Russian support, deepening ties between the increasingly authoritarian Central American country and Moscow.

A Nicaraguan health ministry delegation signed the deal with representatives of Russia's state-owned company Rosatom in the Russian city of Sochi, Vice President Rasario Murillo told government-aligned TV station Canal 4.

The facility, called the Nuclear Medicine Center, will focus on diagnosis and treatment of cancer and training health professionals, said Murillo, who is the wife of President Daniel Ortega.

Murillo said the project represented a further strengthening of scientific cooperation between Nicaragua and Russia.

Russia is an important ally of Nicaragua, and has supplied it with buses and taxis for public transport, as well as the Sputnik vaccine during the Covid pandemic.

Ortega, a one-time Marxist firebrand who battled the United States during the Cold War, returned to power in 2007.