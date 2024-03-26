Two Chinese Nationals Held In UP For Illegally Entering India From Nepal

(MENAFN- IANS) Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh), March 27 (IANS) Two Chinese nationals, including a woman, were arrested at Siddharthnagar's Kakrahwa post on the Indo-Nepal border after they were found entering Uttar Pradesh illegally.

The man was identified as Zhou Pulin, 27, a native of Sichuan in China, while the woman was identified as Yuan Yuhan, 22, a native of Chongqing in China.

They claimed to have reached Nepal and were making their way into India when they were intercepted by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Tuesday.

An FIR was registered, and police said that the Chinese embassy was informed about the action.

Superintendent of Police, Siddharthnagar, Prachi Singh said that the SSB had intercepted the two on the Indo-Nepal border and asked about their whereabouts in Hindi. However, when they did not respond, the team asked them the same in English and they could not respond.

After this, the SSB contacted the police and district administration authorities.

A team comprising women constables checked their documents and found two passports inscribed with the People's Republic of China and visas for Nepal in their possession.

"We informed the Chinese embassy and also sought help from some interpreters," said another officer.

A police officer said that the intelligence agencies have been also informed about the two. The two failed to give any satisfactory answer for illegally entering Indian territory.

"We have booked them under the contravention of the Passport Act and a probe is underway," said the officer.

Police also recovered Rs 7450, $10, and 53 Chinese Yuan from their possession.