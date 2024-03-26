FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India Vs Afghanistan: Sunil Chhetri Scores In 150Th Game (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier clash between India and Afghanistan, Sunil Chhetri marks his 150th international match with a goal, giving India a 1-0 lead in the first half. The Indian football team aims to celebrate Chhetri's milestone with a win over Afghanistan in Guwahati. After a goalless draw in the away leg, India sits second in Group A standings. Chhetri, debuting against Pakistan, joins the elite group of footballers with 150 or more international appearances.
At halftime, India holds the advantage, with Chhetri's goal providing a significant boost despite a shaky performance from the team. As the saying goes, "Cometh the hour, cometh the man," and Chhetri proves his worth on this historic occasion.
Also Read:
ISL 2023-24: Lallianzuala Chhangte credits the Indian Super League for shaping his football career
MENAFN26032024007385015968ID1108023730
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.