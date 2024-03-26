Edgecortix Hires RPG For PR Support

(MENAFN- PRovoke) BOSTON - AI interference company EdgeCortix - whose decision-making technology supports the likes of cars sensors, smart cities and drones - has moved its PR business to Racepoint Global.



RPG won the business following a competitive review. EdgeCortix previously worked with FGS Global.



As the Japanese company's agency of record, RPG will provide the full range of comms services - media and analyst relations, market education, thought leadership and more.



EdgeCortix is one of three new RPG clients, all resulting from competitive pitches.



The others include Indie Semiconductor, a California company that creates technology for the auto industry, particularly products that address driver safety and automation.



RPG also added to its roster Colorado's Sensera Systems, which specializes in security cameras and systems for construction sites.



“Sensera Systems delivers essential jobsite intelligence solutions, and we're on a mission to transform the construction industry through technology,” said Marca Armstrong, Sensera's VP of marketing & customer success.“Working with a proven partner in RPG will help us tell great stories about how our customers use tech to shape a new future.”

