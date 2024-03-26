ICJ to deliver stern verdict against Israel for persistent attacks on Gaza

(MENAFN) Israel is bracing itself for a challenging outcome from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as it deliberates over a new petition filed by South Africa. The petition seeks additional provisional measures against Tel Aviv in response to its ongoing military actions in the Gaza Strip. According to reports from Israeli public broadcaster, the ICJ judges are currently hearing South Africa's case, which calls for further sanctions on Israel concerning its conduct in the Gaza conflict.



South Africa's request, made in early March, urges the top UN court to mandate additional emergency measures against Israel. The plea emphasizes the dire situation faced by Palestinians in Gaza, warning of imminent starvation and urging all parties involved to cease hostilities while also calling for the release of hostages and detainees.



The gravity of the situation in Gaza has prompted concern from various international and UN organizations, with warnings of an escalating risk of famine. The Israeli military's obstruction of humanitarian aid, particularly in the northern regions of the enclave, has exacerbated these concerns.



In the days ahead, the ICJ is expected to deliver its ruling on the requested additional measures. This ruling may include critical assessments of Israel's actions, along with requests for further monitoring reports, as indicated in the report from the broadcaster.



Despite these developments, observers within Israel hold reservations regarding the likelihood of the ICJ issuing additional directives, such as a halt to the Gaza conflict. Nonetheless, they anticipate a notable shift in tone towards Israel, which would deviate from the usual stance of the court.



Earlier in the week, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution urging for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, coinciding with the onset of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which began on March 11 and is projected to conclude on April 9, contingent upon the sighting of the new moon.

