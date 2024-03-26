Kuwait PM Receives Saudi Amb. To Kuwait

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Tuesday Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled Al-Saud. The Saudi Minister delivered an invitation from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud to attend The World Economic Forum (Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development) to be held in Riyadh next April. (end) ao

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.