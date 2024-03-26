Kuwait Amir Receives Invitation To WEF Meeting From Saudi Crown Prince

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a handwritten letter Tuesday from the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud. The letter contained an invitation to particapte in the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Riyadh next April, under the title "International Cooperation, Growth, and Energy for Development". The letter was delivered by Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Kuwait, Prince Sultan bin Saad Al-Saud. (end) kd

