US-Israeli Relations Deeply Strained Over Gaza Aggression

News Analysis by Ahmad Al-Mazyad

WASHINGTON, March 26 (KUNA) -- Disagreements deepened between the US and the occupation Israeli entity after Washington abstained from vetoing a Security Council resolution that called for a cease-fire in Gaza.

The US decision reflected Washington's rejection of Israel's policies in Gaza amid warnings that starvation was imminent in the strip after the occupation's military attacks claimed more than 32,000 lives among the Gazans.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has canceled a scheduled visit to the US by a delegation of officials to discuss with the American leaders the war in Gaza. The US State Department described Netanyahu's decision as regretful.

Although the US State Department declared that Washington's stance in New York did not reflect a shift in its strategic policy toward Israel, Washington's stance might deepen the Israeli entity's isolation on the international stage.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority welcomed the US decision to abstain from vetoing the UNSG resolution. Its ambassador in Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union, Abdulrahim Al-Farra, lauded the UNSG resolution saying it would pave the way for halting the genocide perpetrated by the occupation government against the Palestinian people.

The UNSC adopted a resolution late on Monday calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza in Ramadan as a prelude to a sustainable truce.

The decision tabled by the ten non-members of he council was supported by 15 member states. The US abstained from vetoing it.

The US-Israeli relations have been strained over a host of issues such as hindering delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gazans and the planned Israeli aggression in Rafah.

John Kirby, the coordinator of the strategic contacts at the US National Security Council, affirmed that Washington still wanted to see a cease-fire, freedom of the prisoners and further aid deliveries to the people of Gaza.

He affirmed that the UNSG resolution conformed with Washington's approach that a truce must be linked to the release of prisoners.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed reservation at some sections of the resolution and affirmed the necessity of delivering aid via land, sea and air routes.

Washington has recently declared a plan to build a harbor in Gaza to secure humanitarian assistance to the war-battered population, while its aircraft continue to drop packages of food from the air.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in statements criticized the Zionist entity for planning to launch a crushing military operation in Rafah, currently home for some 1.5 million Palestinians who had been coerced to relocate due to the wide-scale Israeli attacks throughout the enclave.

The US criticisms coincided with rising pressure on Joe Biden's Administration toward the occupation entity. A group of Democratic members of the Senate had addressed a message to Biden demanding a halt of military aid to Tel Aviv.

Moreover, 19 members of the Senate urged the administration to recognize an unarmed Palestinian state.

The Israeli occupation entity launched more than five months ago an all-out aggression on Gaza leaving more than 32,000 Palestinian martyrs and hundreds of thousands injured or maimed, amid international warnings that the stranded Gazans were facing imminent hunger due to the Israeli restrictions on humanitarian operations. (end)

