Kuwait Amir Congratulates Bangladesh On National Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable of congratulations to the President of Bangladesh Mohammed Shahabuddin on his country's national day. His Highness the Amir wished the president lasting good health and his nation more progress and prosperity. (end) rk

