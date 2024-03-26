Russia witnesses day of mourning over concert hall terror casualties

(MENAFN) Russia is united in grief as the nation observes a day of mourning for the victims of the tragic terrorist attack that shook Moscow Region on Friday, marking one of the deadliest incidents in the country's modern history. In a solemn display of remembrance and solidarity, President Vladimir Putin declared Sunday as a national day of commemoration, urging the nation to honor the lives lost in the heinous act of violence.



As a somber atmosphere descends over the country, entertainment events and shows have been canceled in the capital and several other cities as a mark of respect for the victims. Flags fly at half-mast nationwide and at Russian embassies abroad, symbolizing the nation's collective mourning and solidarity in the face of tragedy. Russian TV broadcasters have halted entertainment programming for the day, while theaters and other venues observe the occasion with solemn reverence.



Outside Crocus City Hall, the site of the horrific attack, an improvised memorial has emerged as a focal point for mourners to pay their respects. Adorned with flowers, stuffed toys, and candles, the memorial serves as a poignant reminder of the lives lost and the profound impact of the senseless act of violence. Similar expressions of mourning have materialized in cities across Russia, from St. Petersburg to Vladivostok, as communities come together to honor the memory of the victims.



Beyond Russia's borders, expressions of solidarity and condolences pour in from around the world, with people placing flowers outside Russian embassies in countries such as Belarus, Armenia, Germany, Turkey, Australia, South Korea, and Japan. The international outpouring of support underscores the global resonance of the tragedy and the shared determination to stand against terrorism in all its forms.



Amidst the mourning, efforts to bring those responsible to justice are underway, with Russia's FSB domestic security service reporting the detention of 11 suspects linked to the massacre. The apprehension of the presumed perpetrators offers a glimmer of hope for closure and justice as the nation grapples with the aftermath of the devastating attack.

