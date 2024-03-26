Falcon's Creative Group Reveals Key Role In First-Ever Dragon Ball Theme Park

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Falcon's Creative Group, a division of Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. (FBYD) (“Falcon's” or the“Company”), a global themed entertainment powerhouse and visionary innovator in immersive storytelling, is proud to announce they are the master planner, attraction designer and creative guardian of the first-ever Dragon Ball theme park.

Unveiled at AnimeJapan on March 22, the Dragon Ball theme park experience will span over 500,000 square meters and will be a key part of the highly anticipated Qiddiya City, the world's first city built for play near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Featuring seven different themed lands that recreate various iconic locales from the original series; such as Kame House, Capsule Corporation, and Beerus's Planet; the Dragon Ball theme park will be developed and built with creative oversight from Falcon's Creative Group, who will play a critical role in bringing the project to life in new and immersive ways. Park guests will be able to experience the world of Dragon Ball from the first Dragon Ball series to Dragon Ball Super.

Falcon's Creative Group is one of the world's leading themed entertainment design and master planning firms where creative vision, compelling design, immersive media, and cutting-edge technology intersect to bring imagination to life. Falcon's Creative Group has planned over $100 billion in themed experiences around the globe.

“It has been a true source of pride for our company to serve as a lead creative consultant for the Dragon Ball Theme Park,” said Cecil D. Magpuri, CEO of Falcon's Beyond.“Qiddiya Investment Company, Toei Animation and our team hold a shared vision to reimagine the world of entertainment and delight consumers in new, innovative ways. This theme park will do just that.”

Dragon Ball theme park will feature five state-of-the-art rides as part of a lineup of 30+ attractions set against the backdrop of the Tuwaiq mountains. At the heart of the park is its most iconic Eternal Dragon, an extraordinary 70-meter-high Shenron that will house the park's signature roller coaster ride. The park's themed restaurants and adjacent hotels will allow guests to further immerse themselves in the world of Dragon Ball.

In addition to the Dragon Ball theme park, Falcon's Creative Group is supporting the creative development of multiple entertainment experiences within Qiddiya City, including master planning the Qiddiya Water Theme Park , and supporting development for the world's first Gaming and Esports district , also set to be part of the destination.

About Falcon's Beyond

Falcon's Beyond is a visionary innovator in immersive storytelling. A global entertainment powerhouse where original ideas – fueled by passion and guided by masterful expertise – take flight and accelerate at speeds beyond your imagination. Where fun is reimagined through innovative technologies and extraordinary themed experiences. Falcon's connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, movies and beyond.

Falcon's Beyond propels intellectual property (IP) activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units:

Falcon's Creative Group is one of the world's leading themed entertainment and master planning firms, having planned over $100 billion in award-winning experiences where creative vision, compelling design, immersive media, and cutting-edge technology intersect to bring imagination to life.

Falcon's Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues where stories come to life and memories are made.

Falcon's Beyond Brands expands franchises across multiple platforms from media to gaming, music to consumer products and beyond. Falcon's also invents and sells immersive rides, attractions and technologies for entertainment destinations around the world.

Falcon's is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Learn more at falconsbeyond .

About Qiddiya

As one of Saudi Arabia's giga-projects, Qiddiya is key to Saudi Vision 2030's ambitions for a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation. Qiddiya seeks to build destinations, programs and initiatives based on the power of play that will enhance the quality of life of visitors and residents. Qiddiya's first development will be Qiddiya City, a city wholly dedicated to play and an epicenter of entertainment, sports and culture, welcoming Saudi nationals, residents, and tourists alike.

