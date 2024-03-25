Jordan Beats Pakistan In World Cup Qualifier

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan archieved a 3-0 win and clinched its first three points when it scored an expected win over 195th ranked Pakistan on Thursday, in an away Group G qualifier for the 2026 World Cup man.

The Kingdom led 2-0 at halftime, scoring early through Mousa Ta'mari in the second minute before Ali Alwan hit from the spot. Ta'mari lost a penalty in the final ten minutes, but his persistence to score enabled him to add the third goal in the 85th minute. Saudi Arabia was set to meet Tajikistan in Thursday's evening match.

With FIFA making way for 16 more teams in the upcoming 2026 edition of the World Cup observers believe Moroccan coach Hussein Amouta has the chance to take Jordan to the World Cup for the first time.







U23 team fails to advance







Meanwhile, the U23 national team lost to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday at the 5th

West Asian Football Federation (WAFF) Championship and will now

play for positions 5-8.



Jordan was the first to score and set the pace of the match, missing chances before Saudi Arabia equalised through a penalty amid many officiating gaps as the match headed into a penalty shootout. Jordan's goalie, Anton Awad was the star of the match as he saved at least two goals and another in the shootout. However, the team missed four penalty shots as Saudi won the match. It is the Kingdom's fifth time at the West Asian Championship after they won the title in 2021.

Jordan will play China and Vietnam in friendlies on April 7 and 9 before the 6th AFC U23 Asian Cup on April 15 which qualifies the top three teams to the Olympics while the fourth will play a play-off to advance. Jordan was drawn in Group A alongside hosts Qatar, Australia and Indonesia.







