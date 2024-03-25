Letter To Editor | Meritocracy Is A Necessity For Progress

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Representational Photo

By Sayima Wani

A recent big decision struck the sensitive nerves of thousands of unemployed youth and slumped them in deep dejection. The amendment in J&K Reservation Rules, 2005 by the Jammu and Kashmir government approved 10% additional reservations for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category and slashed the reservations of general or OM category to mere 40%. With this move, the total reservations of ST category has now gone up to 20%. This move has shattered the aspirations of numerous open merit students who burn their midnight oil to secure a government job or to get admission in higher educational institutes.



It is clear that about 60% of the seats are reserved for the candidates belonging to SCs, STs, OBCs, and EWSs etc which can be filled only by candidates from the same categories while 40% of the seats are available for general category. In the merit seats not only general category but candidates from reserved categories can also compete. Isn't it sheer injustice with general category candidates?

The main aim of reservation is to elevate the under privileged sections of society. On the contrary, the administration is scourging a substantial section of the population in the name of reservation by curtailing their reservation to mere 40%. In Ashok Kumar Thakur vs. Union of India case Justice Ravindran has rightly said,“When more people aspire for backwardness rather than forwardness the country itself stagnates”. The undeniable truth is that while seeing the success of others other communities are also demanding reservations. Nevertheless, many people in these communities are much advanced and are socially and economically sound. They are living a life of luxury. Therefore, bestowing reservation to the whole community is inequitable and unethical.

This reservation system is a serious menace which is jeopardizing the mental health of open merit students. It promotes divisions in society leading to abhorrence and conflicts. Unreserved meritorious students are subjected to extreme injustice. It is evident that the administration is advocating caste over merit and talent. Hence, reservation system is a significant obstacle to meritocracy.



Hundreds of affluent families which include high ranking officials, well-off professionals and others have been reaping the benefits of reservations for decades. In contrast, students from the general category still struggle to secure a job or obtain admission in their desired professions.



The reservation system is a curse that thwarts the plans of OM students before they even think about flying. There are poor people in general category as well who don't have access to basic needs of life however they are rolling in money in the eyes of administration.

Democracy can only flourish when every individual in society is given equal and fair treatment. Reservation system is not the way to stabilize the financial conditions of impoverished sections of society in lieu of that administration should look for alternative measures.



Reservation of any kind should be abolished. Additionally, in cases where reservations are necessary for certain sections of society then it needs to be based on the economic status of the people and not on the basis of their caste or religion. Instead of assassinating the hope of open merit students, the administration should make sure that they prioritise everyone's interests equitably.



The author is a student and can be reached at [email protected]