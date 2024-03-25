EMEA People News In Brief (March 25, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Cirkle has bolstered its creative team with two new hires. Joe Colquhoun, previously at Mischief and Taylor Herring, joins the team as senior creative whilst Rebecca Holmes, previously of Splendid and Coolr, has moved into a newly-formed creative strategy director role. Both will work alongside the agency's Cceative director, Chris Grabowski.



LONDON - Global technology agency Hotwire has appointed Megan West as director for ABM and marketing services, leading its account based marketing (ABM) and marketing services team in the UK. West joins from Brands2Life, where she led the marketing and creative services practice. She previously spent 10 years at The Marketing Practice, working on multi-market ABM programmes for clients such Service Now and Virgin Media O2.



LONDON - Social media and influencer marketing agency Coolr has made four senior hires, including Karen Forbes in the newly-created role of client partner, after a number of new client wins in the drinks, fintech, attractions and TV sectors. In addition, James Swann joins as associate director having previously held senior positions at 1000heads, Ketchum and Ogilvy UK; Mailie Lee joins as resource lead from Iris; and Olivia Davison joins as associate director from Born Social.



LONDON - Media and technology specialist Platform Communications has appointed Edward Bell as associate director.

Bell brings more than a decade of experience working with tech and media brands, most recently at WPP's specialist tech agency AxiCom. He has led global media relations programmes for data companies Kantar and the Open Data Institute, managed content and strategy for businesses including Sage and IQM, and been account lead for creative and media agencies including Leagas Delaney and mSix.



LONDON - Integrated marcomms agency Leopard Co has appointed Laura Rudolph as PR director. Rudolph is the first of a number of new team members set to join Leopard Co this year, and will oversee all PR-related activity across the Leopard Co group, which includes Spottydog Communications and Big Cat. She joins after working for 12 years at top consumer PR agencies in London and Birmingham, including Mischief, Good Relations, Kazoo and Grayling, working with brands such as Lidl, BT, Canon and Nestle and most recently working on Birmingham Commonwealth Games communications.



LONDON – Cultural marketing agency 160over90, part of the Endeavor group, has appointed Lauren Best as VP in its public relations and communications division. Best will lead communications for the global DP World account as well as supporting the agency's business development efforts. Best was previously director of international markets at Mastercard, leading communications, engagement, events, and the delivery of strategic projects for the business, including Mastercard's sponsorship assets. She will report to SVP Victoria Biggs, who joined the agency last summer following time in-house at tech companies Trainline and Motorway.



LONDON - B2B agency Five not 10 has hired Anna Asamoah as its first associate director to drive growth and support its expanding team. Asamoah joins from Manchester marketing communications agency Jam. Here she oversaw the PR team's delivery and growth. Asamoah will report to co-founders Lynsey Barry and Pat Southwell. The two-year-old agency's clients include cyber security specialist Armis, Epson Europe, and automation firm UiPath.



LONDON – Investment industry specialist agency Greenbrook has hired Viktor Tsvetanov as head of digital. He brings over eight years of experience in reputation management and strategic digital communications, latterly at Headland, with a particular focus on supporting investment firms with all aspects of corporate reputation and digital footprint. The appointment is the latest of a series of hires, including Telegraph industry editor Alan Tovey and Bloomberg News journalist Ksenia Galouchko, who recently joined the firm as directors.



LONDON - Technology specialist CEW Communications has appointed Dan Taylor in a newly created role as director of content. In addition to leading editorial, he will support CEW's founder, Cathy White, with agency growth, marketing and developing new service offerings. Taylor joins after three years as a journalist at Tech, where he covered topics ranging from capital markets to nuclear fusion. He has also hosted numerous podcasts and worked as a freelance photographer for over a decade. As part of his role, Taylor will help develop and oversee a studio of freelance writers and creatives.



LONDON - Onclusive, the PR tools provider, has elevated Jack Richards to global head of integrated and field marketing. Onclusive

formed in 2022 through a merger of three companies, and has since gone on to add a further two firms to its portfolio. Richards is now responsible

for revenue, regional, and campaign marketing across the global group of PR tools and services.

