Berlinrosen Holdings Is Now Orchestra

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - BerlinRosen Holdings has rebranded as Orchestra, putting its eight agencies - including namesake BerlinRosen - under a single network umbrella.



The newly formed company is backed by O2 Investment Partners and spearheaded by the co-founders of BerlinRosen, Jonathan Rosen and Valerie Berlin, who are guiding Orchestra's growth strategy and building the leadership team.



In addition to BerlinRosen, Orchestra includes the firm's recent acquisitions - Derris, Glen Echo Group, Inkhouse, M18, Message Lab, Onward and Brightmodel. The network of agencies has more than 600 employees in 12 cities across North America and Europe.



The agencies owned by Orchestra will remain independent companies. In addition to sharing operational resources, Orchestra partners will collaborate on joint business development opportunities and team staffing to provide a mix of skills and specialties for each client's unique needs.



“Today's media landscape is complex and requires a whole new approach to capture and sustain attention,” said Rosen, who is serving as CEO of Orchestra.“We've invested in the best agency players across key disciplines and assembled integrated teams to offer our clients unparalleled expertise and flexibility for all of their strategic business and communications needs.”



Orchestra offers strategic communications services and integrated client programs that include messaging and narrative development, branding, media relations, design and creative, content strategy and development, thought leadership, public affairs, crisis communications, competitive analysis, measurement and reporting, and digital marketing intelligence.



“We're building a network that allows us to partner with clients facing the most complex challenges at any point in their growth - from brand positioning and influencer activations to regulatory challenges and crisis mitigation,” said Berlin, executive chair of Orchestra.“It's more important than ever to show up in the right channels at the right times with the right story, and companies often need a mix of specialties to be successful.”

MENAFN25032024000219011063ID1108019792