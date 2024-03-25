QRCS Inspects Relief Projects In Turkey, Northern Syria

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Dr Mohamed Salah Ibrahim, director of Relief and International Development Division at Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), took part in the inauguration ceremony of the Katara Village in Qabasin, northern Syria.

Designed to ensure a safe and comfortable environment for displaced families, the QRCS-constructed model village comprises 30 housing units, with all utilities such as water supply, electricity, sewage, school, and mosque.

Funded by Education Above All Foundation and designed by Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA), the village is the first of its kind in northern Syria. Its residential and educational structures adopt a unique approach to alternative shelter and provide decent transitional housing for the steadily growing numbers of internally displaced people (IDPs) all over the world.

After that, Dr Ibrahim and his accompanying delegation from QRCS' representation office in Turkey visited several humanitarian projects undertaken by QRCS in northern Syria, including the Humanity First Village in Qabasin. It has a capacity of 1,000 displaced families, with an extra 144-flat expansion.

“The inauguration of Katara Village is an example of how we and our partners are committed to securing decent transitional housing for IDPs,” Dr Ibrahim added.

