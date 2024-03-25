Ministry Of Education And Alef Education Partner To Enhance Maths Education Using AI Tutor

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The Ministry of Education (MoE) and Alef Education, a UAE-based EdTech company, have partnered to develop an AI tutor to support maths education. According to the MoU, the MoE will support Alef Education in developing and integrating the 'Alef AI Tutor' into the Alef Platform, a tool designed to elevate mathematics learning outcomes for students from K-8 (from kindergarten to grade eight).

Commenting on this partnership, His Excellency Dr. Mohammad Al Mualla, Undersecretary of MoE for Academic Affairs, said:“At the Ministry of Education, we continue to spearhead the integration of cutting-edge technologies to further elevate the education system and ensure its alignment with future demands. Our partnership with Alef Education is a testament to our unwavering commitment to encouraging the growth of the UAE's EdTech industry, ensuring a seamless and enhanced learning experience for both students and educators.”

The 'Alef AI Tutor' utilises AI algorithms to provide personalised support and guidance to students, address individual learning needs, and facilitate effective problem-solving. Designed to align with the UAE's curriculum, the 'Alef AI Tutor' offers multilingual support and curriculum-based instruction, ensuring an inclusive and immersive learning experience for students. This model encourages students to learn at their own pace, facilitating accelerated learners to progress while offering additional support for students who require it.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, said:“We are delighted to continue partnering with the Ministry of Education to integrate innovative AI-driven technology into the UAE's education system. This strategic collaboration reaffirms our commitment to providing innovative solutions that enhance the learning process for students and educators alike. We are confident that the Alef AI Tutor will significantly improve learning outcomes in mathematics and prepare students for a technology-driven future.”

Under the partnership, both parties will work to ensure Alef AI Tutor's alignment with the UAE's national curriculum. They will also collaborate for advanced research to improve the AI Tutor's impact on students' learning experiences. Additionally, Alef Education will conduct training sessions for educators and students to ensure effective adoption, and offer technical support to schools during the pilot phase.