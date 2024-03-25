Armed individuals try to enter police station in Armenia’s capital

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Armenia's capital city of Yerevan witnessed a troubling incident as three armed individuals attempted to forcibly enter a police station. The targeted establishment was the administrative building of the Armenian Interior Ministry's police department located in Yerevan's Nor Nork district.



According to a statement issued by the Armenian Interior Ministry, the assailants resorted to the use of arms during their attempted intrusion. Shockingly, one of the weapons employed was a grenade, resulting in injuries to two out of the three assailants involved in the incident.



“One person is currently armed in front of the police station. Appropriate work is being done to neutralize him,” it further mentioned.



According to reports from the Russian state news agency, Armenian special forces swiftly responded to the situation by entering the police station building and successfully apprehending the attacker involved in the incident.



The agency provided additional details, noting that the area surrounding the police station has been cordoned off as part of ongoing security measures. In addition, emergency services have been dispatched to the scene to address any potential injuries and ensure the safety of those present.

