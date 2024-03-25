Israel halts UNRWA aid from reaching northern Gaza, provoking humanitarian crisis

(MENAFN) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has sounded the alarm, revealing that Israel has permanently halted the delivery of aid to the northern Gaza Strip, exacerbating the region's dire humanitarian situation teetering on the brink of famine. Philippe Lazzarini, the agency's Commissioner-General, condemned Israel's decision, denouncing it as a deliberate obstruction of life-saving assistance amid a man-made famine unfolding before the eyes of the international community.



Expressing outrage at Israel's actions, Lazzarini underscored the severity of the situation and the urgent need for intervention to prevent further suffering among vulnerable populations in Gaza. Despite repeated appeals for cooperation, Israeli authorities have reportedly informed the United Nations that they will no longer permit UNRWA food convoys to access the northern Gaza Strip, leaving the already-struggling communities without vital aid.



In response to Israel's move, COGAT (the Coordination Authority for Civil Affairs in the Palestinian Territories) asserted that UNRWA had long ago abandoned its role in facilitating aid delivery to northern Gaza. Israeli authorities cited efforts to collaborate with relief organizations and other UN agencies to ensure the transportation of substantial aid volumes to the region. COGAT highlighted initiatives such as the opening of a new crossing in northern Gaza as part of Israel's commitment to facilitating humanitarian assistance.



UNRWA spokeswoman Juliet Touma provided further insight, revealing that the ban on aid delivery was communicated during a meeting with Israeli military officials, following a written refusal to dispatch a convoy to the north the previous week. Touma emphasized that Israel provided no justification for its decision, leaving UNRWA and the affected communities in Gaza grappling with the abrupt cessation of essential aid supplies.



The unfolding crisis underscores the urgency of addressing the humanitarian plight in Gaza, where the population is already grappling with a myriad of challenges exacerbated by longstanding conflict and economic instability. With lives at stake, international attention is increasingly focused on finding swift and effective solutions to alleviate the suffering of Palestinian refugees in the region.

