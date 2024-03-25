US forecasts major winter storm from California to Michigan's Upper Peninsula

(MENAFN) A significant winter storm is expected to bring both rain and snow to a vast region stretching from California across the northern Plains to Michigan's Upper Peninsula. On Sunday, more than 20 million individuals are under winter weather advisories, including residents of Denver, Minneapolis, Sioux Falls in South Dakota, and Bismarck in North Dakota.



Reports indicate substantial snowfall accumulations in various areas. Alta, Utah, has already received over 12 inches of snow, with the Alta Ski Area recording 22 inches in just 24 hours. In Flagstaff, Arizona, snowfall has exceeded 7 inches, while the nearby town of Bellemont saw 10 inches of snowfall.



Throughout Sunday afternoon, heavy snow is anticipated to intensify across the central and northern Plains, leading to blizzard conditions that will pose significant travel hazards overnight. This hazardous weather pattern is expected to impact areas ranging from Colorado to Minnesota, with the potential for snowfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour and wind gusts reaching speeds of 60 mph, creating treacherous conditions.



“Strong winds and heavy, wet snow on trees and power lines may damage trees and cause power outages,” the National Weather Service stated in an inform on Sunday. “Wind gusts over 50 mph today may result in power outages, blowing dust with reduced visibility, difficult travel and property damage.”



As predicted, the weather conditions on Sunday night aligned with the forecast, with the weather service office for the Twin Cities reporting a snowfall rate ranging from 1 to 2 inches per hour. Additionally, social media imagery from Waterloo, Iowa depicted near-whiteout conditions before sunset, further corroborating the intensity of the snowfall in the affected areas.

MENAFN25032024000045015839ID1108017595