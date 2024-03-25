Saudi Arabia inks MoUs with Bahrain to enhance transportation collaboration

(MENAFN) According to reports from the Saudi Press Agency, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have taken significant steps to bolster their partnership in transportation and logistics by signing two memorandums of understanding (MoUs). These agreements are aimed at solidifying cooperation and collaboration in various facets of the transportation sector, as well as in the field of road maintenance.



The memorandum of understandings (MoUs) delineate a comprehensive framework for future collaboration between the two nations. They underscore a commitment to fostering mutual growth and development in the transportation and logistics sectors through a series of concerted efforts.



Key areas of focus outlined in the MoUs encompass a wide array of cooperative endeavors, including but not limited to, the exchange of expertise, the facilitation of training programs and seminars, and the initiation of joint research and development initiatives. These collaborative efforts are intended to leverage the strengths and resources of both countries, thereby enhancing efficiency, innovation, and sustainability within the transportation and road maintenance domains.



The signing ceremony took place in Manama, where Saudi Transport Minister Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Bahraini Transport Minister Mohamed bin Thamer Al Kaabi, and Minister of Works Ebrahim Bin Hasan Al Hawaj came together to formalize the agreements. Their participation underscores the commitment of both governments to advancing bilateral cooperation and fostering enduring partnerships in pursuit of shared objectives in the realm of transportation and logistics.

