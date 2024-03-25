2-Day ATOMEXPO 2024 Begins In Russia

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

The 13th edition of one of the two-day international atomic forum ATOMEXPO 2024 has begun at the Sirius Science and Art Park, Sochi, Russia today March 25, 2024. Considered one of the major annual events in the global atomic industry is organized with the support of Rosatom, the state atomic energy corporation of Russia. ATOMEXPO's theme in 2024 is Generation IV nuclear reactor technologies and Russia's leadership in this area.

Over 4,500 participants including representatives of 75 foreign states businesses, government entities, and international organizations. A government and a media delegation from Bangladesh are also attending the ATOMEXPO.

The programme of the Forum includes 40 themed roundtables and panel discussions. The plenary session titled 'Empowering Clean Future,' was attended by Deputy Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Mikhail Chudakov, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, Serbian Minister of Health Dr Danica Grujičić, Belarusian Minister of Energy Viktor Karankevich, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Dr. Alparslan Bayraktar, Director General of the World Nuclear Association (WNA) Sama Bilbao y León, Director General of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev, Chairman and Member of the Board of Kazatomprom Meirzhan Yussupov, and Special Presidential Representative for Digital Development Dmitry Peskov.

ATOMEXPO will feature ceremonies for signing meaningful partnership agreements. Throughout the Forum's history, there have been over 500 of them, with a total value of USD 63 billion.

ATOMEXPO It is the largest exhibition and business platform for discussing the current state of the atomic industry and setting trends for future development. It has been organized since 2009. The Forum format includes an exhibition and congress with an extensive business program. Leading companies in the global atomic and related industries present their latest technologies and competencies at the exhibition.