West Bengal Election 2024: Why Has BJP Chosen Krishnanagar Royal Family's 'Rani Maa' Amrita Roy Against Mahua Moitra?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Amrita Roy, a member of the Krishnanagar royal family in West Bengal, to contest against Trinamool Congress' Mahua Moitra in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Speculations has been circulating for the past few days that the royal daughter-in-law could be the BJP's candidate BJP announced the names of 19 candidates in West Bengal for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Sunday, Match 24. Amrita featured in the list Read: BJP fields Sandeshkhali housewife Rekha Patra from Basirhat seat\"Everyone knows about the contributions of King Krishnachandra to the history of Nadia. The role of the Krishnanagar royal family in the inclusion of India is still remembered by all,” Amrita told Anandabazar Online after her candidature was announced.“I have come to the electoral field not as a royal daughter-in-law but to be the voice of the ordinary people. I hope people will bless me with both hands raised,\" she added Roy formally joined the BJP on March 20 in presence of the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari. There were rumours for the past few days that the BJP might field a member of Maharaja Krishnachandra's family against Moitra.

Moitra was the vice president at JPMorgan Chase in London before she decided to quit investment banking to enter politics Read: BJP 5th candidate list 2024: Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey droppedBefore visiting the royal palace, Suvendu attacked Moitra at a meeting in Karimpur. He spoke about the CBI investigation into the allegations against the former TMC MP.“The one from Krishnanagar... oh my god! She has even leaked passwords. Takes a vanity bag as a bribe. I have never heard of this in my life,\" Suvendu said.“Pack your bags quickly,\" he added while apparently addressing Moitra Amrita Roy?It was the district leadership that first showed interest in nominating Amrita Roy as a candidate, the publication reported while citing BJP sources. Amrita agreed to run after discussions with the party leadership on several occasions. The saffron party reportedly considered nominating an influential figure like 'Ranima' to increase the voting margin in the area Read: Ex-Calcutta HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay gets Lok Sabha poll ticket from Bengal's TamlukThe BJP also considered national-level athletes like Jhulan Goswami and Soma Biswas as potential candidates. A film actor had also expressed interest in being a candidate for this constituency, the publication added, as per a BJP leader in the district, Amrita Roy actively engages in public relations at various social events of the royal family. There is also an emotional connection among the voters with the royal family.

