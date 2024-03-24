Should Tandem BASE Jumping Be Banned In The Swiss Alps?

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A new type of extreme sport is making people see red in the Alpine town of Lauterbrunnen: tandem BASE jumping.

Italiano it Il BASE jumping in tandem va vietato sulle Alpi svizzere? 中文 zh 瑞士阿尔卑斯山中是否应该禁止双人低空跳伞?

This is when someone leaps off a clifftop strapped to an experienced jumper wearing a wingsuit and a parachute. The Swiss BASE Association says it's very dangerous and brings BASE jumping into disrepute.

